Winners and losers from retail's "Super Thursday"

Helen Cahill

It's been a busy morning for retail analysts as some of the biggest brands in fashion and food updated the market on trading.

Here's our digest of who is winning and losing after the morning's announcements:

Winners

It's been a tough year for Next, and this morning the retailer announced another six months of falling sales. But the fashion chain's share price has jumped more than 10 per cent today after the retailer lifted its full-year profit forecast to between £687m and £747m, having previously said profits would be between £680m and £740m.

Marks and Spencer was also lifted by the news, with its shares climbing three per cent to 334p on the positive update from its rival.

Wholesaler Booker Group issued an upbeat trading update this morning, saying its like-for-like sales grew 1.3 per cent over the 12 weeks to 8 September. The company is readying itself to merge with Tesco, and Booker boss Charlie Wilson said today that the competition authority's examination of the deal was "progressing".

Losers

Retail bellwether John Lewis said this morning that its pre-tax profits more than halved in the first half of the year. The partnership was hit with a £56.4m restructuring cost after it closed regional offices and made redundancy payments to staff. Chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield said said the current trading environment was "tough" due to rising costs, and the uncertainties associated with Brexit.

Morrisons revealed its seventh consecutive quarter of growth this morning, with like-for-like sales up by three per cent in the first half, an impressive performance considering the current squeeze on consumer spending. However, the supermarket's shares have fallen five per cent on the news to 233p. George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the rate of sales growth had slowed in the second quarter, which could indicate that Morrisons' momentum is slowing.