William Turvill

Summer fun is well and truly over for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Not only has the body today been handed the political hot potato that is 21st Century Fox’s takeover of Sky, but, after more than two months of chatting to “festival goers”, the CMA has had to bring its investigation into Live Nation’s takeover of the Isle of Wight festival to a close.

Following a phase one investigation, the CMA today cleared the deal, ruling that it does not raise competition concerns.

The body began looking into the deal in April, when Live Nation said it had become a majority shareholder of the event, and launched a phase one inquiry in early July.

As part of its probe, the CMA “sought the views of a number of sector experts, including other organisers of live music events and industry bodies, as well as festival goers”.

“After the merger, people will continue to be able to choose between festivals owned by Live Nation and a variety of competing festivals,” the CMA today concluded.

“The fact that festival goers also choose between going to a festival and other activities will also ensure that Live Nation continues to face sufficient competition.”

The body also found that the merger would not “materially strengthen Live Nation’s position in booking artists”.

