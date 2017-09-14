Mervyn King: Brexit talks aren't going as we might hope

Emma Haslett

Mervyn King, the former governor of the Bank of England, made his concerns about the UK's Brexit talks known last night, saying he didn't think negotiations were going "in the way we might hope".

In an interview on the BBC's Newsnight last night, he said the British government should have been more prepared before it entered negotiations.

"If you're going to enter a negotiation it's very important to make sure the other side of the table knows you have a fallback position that you're capable of delivering," he said.

"That requires you to make clear, publicly, what the fallback position is. We've been waiting for over a year now and I must say, I'm not terribly impressed by how much of that fallback position has actually been stated... and whether it's actually been managed properly within the government.

He added: "This is [not] a statement about the potential impact of Brexit, but I don't think the negotiations are going in the way that we might hope."

He also called for negotiators to form separate team who are responsible for coming up with a "Plan B":

"[There should be a second team] responsible for ensuring that if the negotiations do break down in some way - and we cannot control that - then we are capable of leaving and trading... for example, under WTO terms , [saying] 'it's not our first preference but we can do it'."

"We don't really know"

King has been relatively sanguine about the effects of Brexit on the UK economy. Last night he clarified: "In the long run I didn't think the economic consequences would be very different if we left than if we stayed in, in the same way I don't think joining [the European Union] transformed the British economy."

At the end of August King criticised economic forecasts made by the Treasury in the run-up to the Brexit vote.

“An unfortunate aspect of the campaign was the government forecasts of what the consequences of Brexit might be, which inevitably were highly speculative, in particular for the long run," he said.

“The problem is that the long-run judgment then feeds back to the short-run forecast because it was assumed that people would anticipate the long-run. The only honest answer about the long-run consequences is we don’t really know.”

