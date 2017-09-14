Scarlet Winterberg

From self-imposed silence and starvation to steroids and colonics, a peculiar quirk of modern Western privilege is driving professionals to forsake sun and sand in favour of gruelling, “life altering” retreats.

Whether in pursuit of a leaner, more beautiful body, improved health or even enlightenment, a rising number of travel companies are tapping into demand for wholesale, fast-track transformations of the self; and the more masochistic, it seems, the better. Some have solid groundings, while others are scientifically – or even legally – dubious.

Anna Kelly, a 29-year-old sales manager, booked a few days at the Farm at San Benito (thefarmatsanbenito.com) in the Philippines, an hour and a half outside of Manila. The retreat provides bespoke wellness programmes that take place in a luxurious jungle setting, where food is homegrown and the green juice is on tap. Alongside yoga and swimming, guests undergo live blood analysis (whereby a pin-prick sample is analysed under a microscope), salt baths and, yes, colon massages.

In preparation for her weight-loss treatment, Kelly went vegan for a week “to help eliminate toxins”. When she arrived at the Farm, in addition to fitness classes, she had to undergo colon hydrotherapy. This involved litres of water being pumped into her intestines to “cleanse the rectal vault”, as the Farm describes it.

Kelly says: “I had a colema [coffee enema] first, which was a gentler way to start. The hydrotherapy was a bit challenging, though, because it was really uncomfortable and a bit awkward, watching your waste come out through a tube with a stranger standing there.” Did it work? “I only lost two pounds but it did kickstart me losing a lot more. The colon hydrotherapy was also pretty interesting because even if you think you’re relatively healthy you would be surprised to see what comes out.”

Kelly’s friend, who travelled with her from Hong Kong (she asked us not to identify her), went even further. She was on a more structured programme that included “liver and kidney cleansing” (the word ‘cleanse’ in any context other than having a bath should set alarm bells ringing, according to most scientists).

She wasn’t allowed to consume much of anything apart from juices, wheatgrass shots, and a concoction of Epsom salts/olive oil for the laxative effects. She also was taking a supplement that meant she was excreting green pellets that were collected by staff every evening to be analysed. This is all supposed to clear bile from the liver to improve its function. Does it work? “Who knows,” says Kelly. “But I’d do it again”.

For 41-year-old Kimpal Patel, a consultant for luxury fashion brands, extreme fitness holidays have become a major part of his lifestyle. When training for Iron Man contests he goes to Club La Santa (clublasanta.co.uk) in Lanzarote, taking part in intense hikes and cycle rides. (The resort also has an international swim camp for triathletes, as well as 40 different sports to take part in daily, ranging from wind surfing to Olympic power lifting.)

He regularly signs up for overseas challenges such as Mud Day in Provence, Monaco Crossfit and Spartan races in the South of France. In November he’s heading out to the Dominican Republic with Rip Fitness for a timetabled regime of circuit training and boxing. “My mission to stay healthy and fit is a personal marriage,” he says. “It’s my antidepressant and my drug for life.” Next year Patel is going to Grenada and then Thailand with Fit-Z (fitzlifestyletraining.com). “It’s about being educated about health and fitness, seeing the world and being around like minded people,” he says.

Over the past few years, Bootcamps have grown in popularity among people looking to shed serious pounds. But flipping tractor tires at Champneys in the English countryside no longer cuts it – instead, people are signing up for week-long stints at places like Bootcamp Marbella (bootcamp-marbella.com), where they’ll undergo a daily pre-breakfast jog, followed by obstacle courses on the beach, an off-road run around a lake, and then gym sessions before a calorie controlled dinner. Over in Fuertaventura, British Military Fitness hosts six-day SunFit (sunfit.co.uk) retreats at Las Playitas throughout the year. For anyone desk-bound for 50 hours a week, all this can be a shock to the system.

So what’s motivating people to invest their precious holiday allowance in being punished? Paul Joseph, co-founder of booking site Health and Fitness Travel (healthandfitnesstravel.com), says: “In our fast-paced, consumer-driven society, where one can have almost anything at the touch of a button, we have become increasingly impatient and expect rapid results in all areas of life. Our wellness habits are no different; we’d rather invest in a personal trainer or go on a two-week detox and weight loss retreat to fast-track our efforts, than see gradual progress over six months or more.”

Joseph has observed other interesting trends developing too. “There has been a significant rise in clients booking preventative health and anti-ageing-holidays holidays, not only among the Baby Boomer generation but also generations X and Y.

We’ve seen an increasing demand for transformational weight loss and detox holidays offering a ‘full-body MOT’, with some clients even taking sabbaticals and staying at retreats for three to six months to make significant changes they would not be able to achieve in their normal lives. We’ve also seen a growing demand for specialist ‘stop smoking’ retreats, post-cancer recovery programmes and sleep retreats.”

Others are looking to push themselves to the limits – and even the edges of the law – in their quest for transformation. There is a niche sub-culture, for example, where body builders travel to Pattaya in Thailand for steroid vacations where they can buy pharmaceuticals over the counter and pump up in local gyms. At the same time, thousands of travellers a year are making pilgrimages to Amazonian rainforests of Peru to experience the effect of mind-altering ayahuasca ceremonies that involve drinking a hallucinogenic tea made from indigenous plants.

At shamanic “healing centre”“ the Temple of the Way of Light, for example, participants sign up for nine- to 30-day retreats that promise “soul integration through deep healing on all levels: physical, emotional, psychological, energetic and spiritual”. In addition to experiencing wild, out-of-body visual manifestations, users will be violently sick as their system purges the drug. (Watch Chelsea Handler getting high on ayahuasca in her Netflix series if you want to learn more.)

Anti-ageing holidays (and we aren’t talking about whizzing to LA for some plastic surgery) are also popular. Joseph says: “Because we’re living longer, we want to look and feel younger. From collagen facials and vitamin C injections to non-surgical facelifts, the wellness industry has capitalised on our desire to turn back the clock and is getting results.”

At Portugal’s Vilalara Longevity Thalassa and Medical Spa (vilalararesort.com), four- to seven-night programmes include an “evaluation of heavy metals and trace elements”, microphysiotherapy, cranio sacral therapy, ozonetherapies and manual lymphatic drainage. You’ll also be plugged into an intravenous drip that pumps you with “rebalancing nutrients”.

Described as a “next generation” wellness retreat, Peak Health is a five-star resort in the Swiss Alps. In addition to personalised fitness programmes that combine mountain hikes with Olympic trainers and bespoke smoothies, you can sign up for a skin-specific retreat in collaboration with “multi-award winning collagen drink, Skinade”.

On arrival, an aesthetic surgeon gives you a full-body assessment, which is followed by training sessions, facials and workshops at the “Skin School”. Switzerland rather excels in medical travel, with other dedicated resorts such as the Bad Ragaz thermal spa staffed by a team of doctors. Come here and you can get a full-body overhaul at the on-site clinic, but be prepared to provide specimens, be wired up to machines and share your entire medical history.

While all this sounds pretty intense, perhaps the hardest challenge of all would be to spend a week in utter silence, with only yourself for company. Travel to the Shreyas (shreyasretreat.com) in India and you will undergo a seven-day “journey of self discovery”, during which you will only be able to communicate via notepad. The idea is to “quieten the noise of on-going mental activity and gain perspective on your life”.

And behind the pseudo-science or the physical suffering, perhaps that’s the point – by going to extremes, we can see ourselves in a new light and gain a better understanding of what we really need.