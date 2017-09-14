Emma Haslett

The pound continued to hover around $1.32 against the dollar today, as investors nervously awaited Bank of England policymakers' decision on the interest rate.

Having sailed past $1.33 on hopes of positive inflation figures yesterday, sterling sank yesterday after official data showed wages rose more slowly than expected in the three months to August.

In early trading today, the pound fell below $1.32, although it was at $1.3202 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, it continued its slide against the euro, falling 0.2 per cent to €1.1090.

Analysts pointed out yesterday's weak data, which showed earnings rose just 2.1 per cent, way below inflation of 2.9 per cent, was likely to "put the kibosh" on any interest rate hike this month.

However, Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx, pointed out investors will listen closely for clues to when the next rate hike will come.

"Investors are still interested in hearing any hints as to what exactly it will take to push Mark Carney and co. to act.

"Along those lines, whether anyone joins Michael Saunders and Ian McCafferty on the hawkish side of the divide could be the biggest talking point coming out of the meeting, especially if that person if chief economist Andy Haldane."

"If three or more members opt for higher rates to divert the inflation from the three per cent level, the pound could rally significantly," added Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at London Capital Group.

"If, however the policymakers agree to stay pat for a longer period despite the rising inflation, the pound could retrace gains against the US dollar."

