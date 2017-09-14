Oliver Gill

Interserve shares plummeted this morning after delivering a warning that had the hallmarks of problems that blighted its support services rivals.

Almost half the firm’s market cap was wiped out after Interserve surprised the market with a double helping of bad news.

Shares are currently down 47 per cent on yesterday’s closing price.

July and August trading was described as “disappointing” in a trading update. This was across both the firm’s support services and construction arms.

Meanwhile, Interserve admitted the cost of exiting its troublesome waste management contracts were soaring and were to “significantly exceed” the £160m previously guided.

Today's stock market announcement has echoes of an announcement by rival contractor Carillion earlier this summer.

Carillion grappling to gain control of its finances after revealing a £845m hole in its contracts in July and the departure of its chief executive. The firm's shares are worth less than a fifth of their value at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Capita shares were hit last week after the restated some of its figures to comply with accounting standards on contracts.

And Mitie is in the regulator's crosshairs after identifying "a number of material errors" in its accounts.

