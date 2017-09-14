Nina Edy

First came the plastic £5 note, now the Bank of England’s new polymer £10 note has gone into circulation.

The new note, which was first unveiled by Bank of England governor Mark Carney in July, features English novelist Jane Austen - marking 200th anniversary of her death.

Just over 1bn polymer £10 notes have been printed ready for the note’s debut. The Queen will be presented with the first tenner- with serial number AA01 000001 - while Prince Philip will be given the second and Theresa May the third.

Apart from being able to survive the washing machine and being difficult to tear, it is the first British banknote with tactile information which helps blind and partially blind people identify its value.

It is also expected to last at least two-and-a-half times longer than the current paper notes.

The note includes security features, such as a see-through window illustrated with the Queen's portrait, multiple holograms and foil patches, and lettering only visible under a microscope - making it safer, stronger and cleaner.

“Our banknotes serve as repositories of the country’s collective memory, promoting awareness of the United Kingdom’s glorious history and highlighting the contributions of its greatest citizens,” said Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

The old tenner, which features scientist Charles Darwin, will cease to be legal tender in the spring of next year - so spend it while you can. The exact withdrawal date will be announced at least three months in advance.

The next date for your diary is 2020, when a new £20 note featuring JMW Turner will go into circulation.