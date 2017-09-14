Lynsey Barber

One of the UK's leading entrepreneurs, James Dyson, has said not enough progress is being made in Brexit talks and that the likely result is that no deal will be reached with Europe.

"I think Britain is putting forward very positive suggestions, and they're not being reciprocated by the other side, but that doesn't particularly surprise me and I suspect we will have to leave without a deal," he said speaking on the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme on Thursday morning.

It's likely that the UK will end up under the regulation of the World Trade Organisation, he said, contending that it "will frankly hurt the Europeans more thant the British"

The well-known Brexit supporter said such an outcome would not damage his own business and that the maker of cordless vacuums and hairdryers would not need a transitional arrangement after the UK officially breaks with the region in March 2019.

"It think it's quite wrong to call it a single market, it's a series of different markets with different languages, different marketing required and different laws and in our case different plugs and so we don't view it as a single market. It's a highly complex and broken up market," he said.

The stance on a transition deal in contrast with the majority of the business world, which has called for a period of adjustment. Chancellor Philip Hammond this week outlined the government's hope for a transitional period for trade.