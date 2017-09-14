Caitlin Morrison

Commuters are facing delays across the capital this morning, with delays on the District and Victoria lines.

On the District line there are severe delays between Upminster and Earl's Court, westbound, and between Tower Hill and Upminster, eastbound, due to a trespasser on the track at Hornchurch earlier today.

Transport for London said tickets are being accepted on local buses.

Meanwhile, there is no service on the Victoria line between Victoria and Brixton due to a signal failure at Brixton. Tickets are being accepted on local buses, London Overground, Great Northern, Southeastern and South Western Railway.

There are severe delays on the rest of the line, and TfL advised commuters to avoid the line if possible.

"Trains and stations are likely to be very congested and crowd control measures may be introduced at some stations during the peak," TfL said.

There are also minor delays on the London Overground between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction due to faulty trains.