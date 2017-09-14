Alys Key

British travel stalwart Thomas Cook has teamed up with online bookings giant Expedia to bolster its city break offering.

The strategic partnership announced this morning is set to give Thomas Cook customers over additional choice of hotels, with access to 60,000 more.

It will also reduce the cost and complexity of Thomas Cook's city breaks as the company takes advantage of Expedia's bookings system.

Thomas Cook shares initially rose on the announcement but were trading down one per cent at mid-morning.

"The combination of Expedia's portfolio of hotels and best-in-class online technology will transform Thomas Cook's city breaks and hotel-only offer for customers while helping the business take an important step forward in delivering our strategy for profitable growth," said Thomas Cook chief executive Peter Fankhauser.

"At the same time, this will free us up to focus on holidays to our own-brand and selected partner hotels in sun & beach locations where we know we can really make a difference to customers," he added.

The deal is part of Thomas Cook's transformation process, as it strengthens its core sun and beach holiday offering. The business posted a sunny update in July after a solid increase in bookings.