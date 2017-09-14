Alys Key

Pre-tax profits at John Lewis halved in the first half of the year, dropping to £26.9m.

Exceptional costs of £56.4m hit the group after a strategic overhaul. But profit before tax and exceptional items was still down 4.8 per cent to £83.3m

Chairman Charlie Mayfield said: "As we anticipated in our full year results statement in March, the first half of this year has seen inflationary pressures driven by exchange rates and political uncertainty. These have dampened customer demand, especially in categories connected to the housing market."