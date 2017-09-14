Alys Key

Embattled retailer Next said today it was more positive about its prospects than it was at the start of the year, despite reporting another six months of dwindling sales.

The figures

Group sales came to £1.91bn, down 2.2 per cent from £1.96bn last year.

Although sales in retail dropped 8.3 per cent to below the £1bn mark, directory sales jumped 5.7 per cent in the same period, reaching 868.4m.

