Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his side have exorcised their ghosts with a Champions League defeat of Borussia Dortmund at Wembley whose significance went beyond three points.

A Harry Kane brace and an early Heung-Min Son strike earned 10-man Spurs their most impressive win both in the Champions League and at the national stadium under the Argentinian.

This was only their second win in 12 games at Wembley after struggles at their temporary home marked a disappointing European campaign last season.

“It was massive to start with three points,” said Pochettino.

“It means more than three points. It’s massive for our confidence because we need time to improve, to get better. It’s still early in the season.

“The performance was good but it was more important [for] the perception for the future. For us to build that confidence and trust in Wembley is so important — for our fans and also for us.

“I hope that it stops the talk about about a hoodoo.”

Pochettino added that Kane, who equalled his tally in last season’s Champions League with a goal either side of half-time, had demonstrated his ability on the grandest stage.

“Scoring goals in the Champions League — he will receive the credit that he deserves,” said the Spurs boss.

“There’s no doubt that he’s the best in the world for me but to score in the most important competition in the world will give him the credit he deserves.”

Son, drafted into the starting XI for the suspended Dele Alli, set Spurs off to a flying start when he rifled a shot in at Roman Burki’s near post, having been set free in behind the left flank of the visitors’ defence after four minutes.

Andriy Yarmolenko pulled Dortmund level on 10 minutes by capping a smart one-two with a curler from the edge of the box that left Hugo Lloris stranded in Spurs’ goal.

Yet Dortmund could not plug the gaps in a porous defence and only four minutes later Spurs once again ruthlessly exploited their high defensive line when Kane mugged Nuri Sahin in midfield to set himself up with the space to surge into the box and fire past Burki.

Tottenham spurned two clear chances to double their lead five minutes into the second half as Kane and Son fired over.

Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appeared to have brought his side level with another picturesque finish but his volley was dubiously ruled offside.

Five minutes later Kane, found by Eriksen lurking on the left hand side of the box, slotted home with a left-footed strike to seize control on the hour mark.

Only a second yellow card shown to Jan Vertonghen marred what was Spurs’ best European night at Wembley to date.