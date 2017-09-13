Frank Dalleres

Feyenoord 0, Manchester City 4

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola toasted a blistering start to his team’s Champions League campaign after they ruthlessly despatched Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

Centre-back John Stones scored two goals and strike pair Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus netted in successive games as City claimed their first European away win in five attempts.

“Last season we couldn’t win one game away from home and we spoke about that. If we want to make a step forward then we have to be important home and away,’ said Guardiola.

“A start like this is so important. We have made a huge effort to buy five players to make that step forward, like all the big teams have done in Europe. It’s important to see if we can go away and play with an attacking mentality, not conceding counter-attacks.”

Stones notched his first goal of the season in the second minute when City took a short corner and he met David Silva’s cross with a header that crept between the legs of Feyenoord’s Tonny Vilhena on the line.

Aguero swept in Kyle Walker’s low cross to double the lead and rampant City went three up on 25 minutes when Benjamin Mendy’s shot was parried and the hosts’ misguided attempt to play offside allowed Jesus time and space to tap into an empty net.

Stones rounded off the scoring early in the second half when he headed in Kevin de Bruyne’s cross following another short corner.

