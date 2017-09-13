Rebecca Smith

Deutsche Boerse has agreed to pay two fines totalling €10.5m to settle a Frankfurt prosecutor's investigation into potential insider trading by its boss Carsten Kengeter.

The German exchanges operator said it wants to "re-focus as quickly as possible on managing the business and leave behind the serious burdens" placed on it by the investigation proceedings.

The firm said it had agreed to pay two fines, of €5m and €5.5m under separate proceedings, accepting a proposal made by the prosecutor in July on the insider trading, and a related penalty for alleged failure to reveal market-sensitive information in early 2016, ahead of its prospective merger with the London Stock Exchange Group.

Deutsche Boerse however, said it did not share the prosecutor's view concerning the accusations raised.

"The decision to nevertheless accept the fines was made for the purpose of protecting the overriding interests of the company," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

Following the closure of the proceedings, the company said it will be able to "fully re-focus all its energy on implementing the strategy" it initiated and on further developing its growth programme.

In February, it was announced that German prosecutors were investigating Kengeter over possible insider trading. The Deutsche Boerse boss bought around €4.5m of stock in his own firm, around two months before the German exchange announced merger talks with the London Stock Exchange.

Deutsche Boerse said the purchase was related to its remuneration programme and Kengeter bought the shares ahead of a December deadline set by the group's management remuneration programme.

The proposed merger was derailed in March, when the European Commission blocked the deal, saying it would have created a "de facto monopoly".

The Commission said the merged company would have owned stock exchanges in the UK, Germany, Italy, as well as several of Europe’s largest clearing houses.

