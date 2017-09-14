Overcoming unconscious bias at work

Aliya Vigor-Robertson

The UK economy is losing up to £24bn a year because black and minority ethnic staff earn less than their white counterparts, according to a recent Race in the Workplace report.

At the same time, a McKinsey study found that companies in the top quartile for gender and ethnic diversity were more likely to have above-average financial returns.

What this data shows is that, aside from the moral and ethical benefits of diversity, having a broad range of employees is simply good for business.

Even so, companies are allowing bias to affect their decisions – whether it’s linked to gender, race, or social background. This is magnified when employees unknowingly discriminate against prospective candidates and staff.

Unconscious bias may be a part of human behaviour, but it comes at a cost; being self-aware and collectively taking steps to challenge the norm can lead to a more successful organisation.

Are some sectors more susceptible?

We are all born with biases in some shape or form, and these can be compounded by upbringing and background. Regardless of what job we do or industry we work in, we all come to work with biases. It would be unfair to single out a specific sector for this trait – by its very nature, unconscious bias goes unnoticed.

Fortunately, there has been an awakening around the impact of unconscious bias, with many businesses investing in training to help their staff understand the impact it has at work.

However, this only goes part-way towards resolving this issue; companies must also look at how they portray themselves to prospective candidates.

The issue with brand bias

Most businesses actively welcome diversity, but may not recognise the impact that a company’s brand has on applicants. If a business fails to represent diversity in their public image, people can be put off engaging with them.

What many companies fail to realise is that unconscious bias goes both ways.

If a business does not represent itself as a diverse and inclusive environment, or if it chooses to identify with only one specific group, candidates will develop a biased perception of the organisation. This, in turn, will narrow the number of candidates, causing the business to lose out on potential talent.

Recruiters need to create diverse shortlists that showcase a range of successful role models who challenge traditional viewpoints. This will ultimately improve the perception of the business, and show individuals that a wide range of employees contribute to the success of the company.

A change in mindset

Team training seems like the easiest option to raise awareness of unconscious bias and reduce it in the workplace, but be careful. The most successful unconscious bias workshops are typically the result of a wider business initiative, rather than simple HR intervention.

Just sending people on a training course will not make biases disappear. For things to progress, businesses need to change their culture and challenge the way decisions are made.

Although it may seem like a good idea to make these sessions mandatory, it’s usually not; staff are less likely to feel engaged with this issue if they are forced to attend a meeting.

Companies that deal with unconscious bias open a wider pool of talent and prove that they are prepared for the demands of the modern workplace.

While unconscious bias may seem like an office trend that HR needs to resolve, there are genuine benefits for businesses that are willing to become more inclusive and do away with outdated attitudes.