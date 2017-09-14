Helen Cahill

MPs comprising two influential select committees are writing to Sports Direct about how it treats its delivery drivers, City A.M. can reveal.

Rachel Reeves, head of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee, and Frank Field, head of the Work and Pensions committee, are contacting Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley over concerns that the retailer’s Hermes drivers are underpaid.

Hermes drivers are paid for each parcel they deliver, and according to the weight of the package they carry. MPs are investigating a complaint that Sports Direct has been mislabeling packages, with the result that drivers are paid less than they should be.

It is the second time in two years that Ashley has had a run-in with MPs over working practices. Last year, MPs investigating Sports Direct's warehouse in Shirebrook concluded it was run like a “Victorian workhouse”.

The letter is part of a wider probe of the so-called “gig economy” by the select committees.

Yesterday, Reeves and Field announced they will question Matthew Taylor, author of a review of modern working practices, on how to ensure fair pay in for flexible workers.

