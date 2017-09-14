Olof Karp, Alain Falys

Does the new iPhone signal a leap forward in smartphone technology?

Olof Karp, UK & Ireland country manager at PriceSpy, says YES.

Apple has announced the iPhone X as the “future of the smartphone” and, while only time will tell its success, this will mark a turning point in smartphone technology. It is a complete redesign of previous models, resulting in removing the iconic home button, which Apple naturally had to do to mark a new era for iPhone.

Historic data demonstrates that iPhones become one of the most popular searched-for smartphones upon launch, and retain this position for many months. But with fierce competition from the likes of Samsung, Apple should no longer take this for granted. The test is whether consumers will fork out for the hefty price tag.

The technological advances can’t be argued – facial recognition, wireless charging, and a much sharper display. But the premium price point may put even avid Apple fans off.

Research show that iPhones typically see a drop in list price three months after launch, so look out for that if you want to test how revolutionary this model really is for yourself.

Alain Falys, chief executive and co-founder of Yoyo Wallet, says NO.

The iPhone X isn’t quite the tech leap forward that’s being claimed.

Edge-to-edge display? Think S7 Edge. Facial recognition? Think Galaxy Nexus. Augmented reality? Think Asus Zenfone.

Apple gets it “right” because it brings technologies together and makes them better. It’s often less about invention, more about effective tech curation.

Apple has been amazingly successful in changing consumer behaviour so far, but they’re taking a bigger gamble than usual with the iPhone X.

Asking users to change their behaviour only works if it leads to an enhanced experience. Will consumers really want to lift their phone to their face every time they want to unlock their device or use Apple Pay?

That said, the introduction of a neural engine through the A11 Bionic chip is certainly interesting. The combination of this machine learning and facial technology for augmented reality, Face ID, and the new “Animoji” does make the iPhone X a powerful offering. But it’s not revolutionary.

