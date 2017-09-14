Network Rail passengers keep retailers on track in London

Helen Cahill

Retailers in Network Rail stations cashed in on a substantial sales rise this spring as 64m passengers visited shopping outlets over the period.

For the three months to June this year, £192.5m was spent at Network Rail stations, a like-for-like sales boost of two per cent.

Total sales at Network Rail stations were up 5.3 per cent, and sales jumped in several London stations. In Paddington, London Bridge and King’s Cross, sales soared by 40 per cent, 15 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

Fashion and gift sales climbed 33 per cent 53 per cent respectively.

Hamish Kiernan, commercial director of retail at Network Rail, said the results showed investing in stations was paying off.

“Stations like Paddington, King’s Cross and Birmingham New Street have been transformed in recent years and that transformation is leading to better passenger satisfaction and increased sales. Importantly, all profits from our retail activities are reinvested back into the railway,” Kiernan said.