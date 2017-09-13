Catherine Neilan

The government has given its clearest signal yet of what it will demand for the City after Brexit, as pleas for greater clarity reach fever pitch.

In his speech to the UK Finance Annual Dinner this evening, Hammond said Britain's negotiating team would make "forward-leaning proposals for greater transparency, cooperation, and agreed standards based on international norms".

But while he acknowledged there were "legitimate concerns" about the future of oversight, he was firm that the UK would not accept “protectionist agendas disguised as arguments about financial stability” - giving those concerned about the future of euroclearing a lifeline.

Hammond, who met with several business groups including the CBI, BBC and IoD earlier in the day, said: “It is my priority as chancellor to ensure that the UK remains the financial services centre of the world. And the global hub of fintech. We have the timezone, the language, the legal system, the talent, the capital markets, and the tech centre to succeed.”

His words come as the industry made fresh requests for the Department for Exiting the EU (DexEU) to release a financial services position paper, with many pointing to the end of year deadline as looming fast.

City of London Corporation policy chair Catherine McGuinness said: “It really is a crossroads moment for the City. For a host of firms they will be incredibly close to activating their contingency plans and deciding where they might locate their business.

“We desperately need clarity and an update on market access, transitional agreements and immigration policies.”

Lobbyist and executive chairman of Cicero Iain Anderson said: "What we need to understand is what the cabinet is shooting for here. The majority of the cabinet believes in transition, that much is clear, but what are they shooting for afterwards - that is what is making people most nervous."

The Institute of Directors’ deputy director of policy Edwin Morgan welcomed Hammond's comments, but urged for further clarity still.

“The chancellor is right to pay attention to our world-leading financial services industry in Brexit negotiations. Firms in the City will now be eager to know how the government plans to retain market access for them after Brexit, and crucially, how they will be able to get the right people in a very competitive market for talent," he said.

Hammond spoke hours after a Lords committee was warned that the EU Withdrawal Bill would raise "major issues" for the sector from exit day.

The bill would give the powers to "correct deficiencies" in EU law, which means equivalence could not be relied on, said Cambridge professor Eilis Ferran.

"We will already be doing surgery on the body of EU law, so we're not going to match on exit day," she said.