Oliver Gill

Top Sky execs saw their pay leap over the last year after netting lucrative share awards.

Chief executive Jeremy Darroch and operating head Andrew Griffith were awarded long-term incentive plan (LTIP) payouts of £11.8m and £6.9m respectively, according to accounts filed today.

The share awards took Darroch's total remuneration for the year to £16.3m, while Griffith was paid £9.2m.

Because LTIP awards are made every two years, the executive duo saw a threefold increase in the size of their 2017 pay packets.

Meanwhile, Darroch's standard bonus fell by almost 4.7 per cent, although this was less than the average across all Sky employees, a decline of six per cent.

Read more: Sky's got a new UK chief executive

The best-paid non-executive was Sky chairman James Murdoch, who received fees of £400,000, almost three times the pay of the next best-paid non-exec, Andy Sukawaty.

At Sky's latest AGM, in October last year, more than 91 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of board pay packets.

Read more: Fox-Sky takeover given more competition hurdles to clear