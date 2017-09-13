Wednesday 13 September 2017 4:46pm

Sky exec pay jumps on bumper £19m share payout

 
Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Jeremy Darroch, Chief Executive Officer
Boss Jeremy Darroch joined Sky in 2004 (Source: Getty)

Top Sky execs saw their pay leap over the last year after netting lucrative share awards.

Chief executive Jeremy Darroch and operating head Andrew Griffith were awarded long-term incentive plan (LTIP) payouts of £11.8m and £6.9m respectively, according to accounts filed today.

The share awards took Darroch's total remuneration for the year to £16.3m, while Griffith was paid £9.2m.

Because LTIP awards are made every two years, the executive duo saw a threefold increase in the size of their 2017 pay packets.

Meanwhile, Darroch's standard bonus fell by almost 4.7 per cent, although this was less than the average across all Sky employees, a decline of six per cent.

Read more: Sky's got a new UK chief executive

The best-paid non-executive was Sky chairman James Murdoch, who received fees of £400,000, almost three times the pay of the next best-paid non-exec, Andy Sukawaty.

At Sky's latest AGM, in October last year, more than 91 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of board pay packets.

Read more: Fox-Sky takeover given more competition hurdles to clear

Tags

Related articles

Fox-Sky takeover given more competition hurdles to clear
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Marginal gains maestro Science in Sport seals three-year Team Sky contact
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Sky's got a new UK chief executive
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff