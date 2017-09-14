Today's City Moves cover business advisory, film production, communications and executive search. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Kingston Smith

Kingston Smith, the top 20 firm of chartered accountants and business advisers, has appointed Michael Fox as senior corporate solicitor. Michael’s appointment will further boost the current legal service offering within the multi-disciplinary accountancy firm. Michael specialises in advising companies, from SMEs to larger corporates, and individuals on corporate and commercial matters of all types, across a wide range of sectors. He is also experienced in acting for clients on AIM flotations, private equity investments, shareholder matters and joint ventures.

Fashion on Screen

Heavyweight film producer Paul Tucker has been appointed to the board of Fashion on Screen, the film and entertainment company. He has worked for all the major US studios and was previously head of European production for Mel Gibson’s and Bruce Davey’s Icon Productions for 10 years, during which time he produced 10 features. He has been involved with Star Wars, Aliens and four James Bond films. Paul has worked in the feature film industry for 40 years and is a full voting member of Bafta.

MHP

MHP Communications today announces the appointment of Nick Barron as deputy chief executive. In this new role, Nick will work closely with CEO Alex Bigg and chairman Julian Hanson-Smith to drive the growth and transformation of the MHP business and oversee the work of the firm’s corporate affairs, public affairs and brand teams. Nick joins MHP from Edelman, where he led its 80-strong corporate reputation team for nearly three years. In this time, he grew the department to become the UK’s largest specialist corporate practice and added more than 50 clients to its portfolio. During 12 years with Edelman, he advised clients ranging from Unilever and GSK to Manchester City FC and The Economist Group.

Redlaw

Independent executive search consultancy Redlaw has appointed three legal recruiters from Laurence Simons. Andrew Wintle, principal consultant, and Ebony Ezekwesili, partner researcher, expand the partner team, while Keith Miles, senior consultant, joins the associate team. Andrew is a highly experienced legal recruiter, having started his career in 2003, prior to which he graduated as a lawyer in 1997 specialising in corporate finance. Keith’s recruitment career spans more than 20 years recruiting across the entire legal spectrum. Graduating with a law degree in 2011 and having gained experience working with a number of top City law firms, Ebony will facilitate the executive search function for the partner team.

