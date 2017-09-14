Alys Key

A crop of pubs in the Square Mile have made the cut for the 45th annual Good Beer Guide, fighting off stiff competition to be crowned among the best in Britain.

Ten pubs in the City area made it into the guide, which was released today by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The Square Mile's top watering holes include (in no particular order) Jerusalem Tavern on Britton Street, Ye Olde Mitre in Ely Court, Butchers Hook and Cleaver in Smithfiled, Crosse Keys on Gracechurch Street and Hamilton Hall by Liverpool Street Station.

Read more: Lunchtime pint? These are the City of London's best craft beer pubs

But the crown for the best pub in London this year went to the Hope in Carshalton. A traditional customer-owned village free house, the Hope regularly hosts events including beer festivals and live music.

The Hope will now battle it out for a chance to be named Britain's pub of the year for 2018. This year's top prize went to a Yorkshire pub.

Two more London watering holes were given special recognition.

The Buckingham Arms in Westminster and the Star Tavern in Belgravia are among just five pubs nationwide which have been included in every single Good Beer Guide ever, maintaining a record of 45 years straight.

Read more: Scottish craft brewer Innis & Gunn to sell £15m stake to L Catterton

Outgoing editor of the guide, Roger Protz, said: “The fact that there are only five pubs nationwide that have been in every single Good Beer Guide - and two of them are based in London - is a testament to the wealth of fantastic pubs available in the city. Coupled with the growth in breweries we have seen in recent years, it is clear that London really is the city of beer.”

In the first every Good Beer Guide in 1974, just six breweries were listed as being in London. The number this year stands at 36.

"They are meeting the growing and insatiable demand from beer lovers for beers packed with taste and flavour and produced in a vast range of styles," said Protz.

Read more: Heineken's Punch Taverns takeover green lit by competition watchdog