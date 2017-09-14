Courtney Goldsmith

The UK's energy trade body will today call for collaboration between industries and the government to make Britain a leader in electric vehicles.

Greater collaboration across the energy, automotive and technology industries will be essential to ensuring the roll out of electric cars goes further and faster.

"The full integration of electric vehicles into UK’s energy infrastructure is a challenge that demands a ‘whole system’ approach. It requires ambition, close cooperation across several sectors and a vision that is based around empowering and benefitting the consumer," said Lawrence Slade, the chief executive at Energy UK.

With more than 105,000 electric vehicles on UK roads in August 2017, around 600m vehicle miles per year are now powered by electricity. Experts are expecting the electric car revolution to come as soon as the next ten years.

The government has pledged to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040, but Energy UK is calling on it to do more to support the industry.

The group is seeking a longer-term, cross-departmental policy framework put in place for integrated, decarbonised energy and transport assets including electric vehicles.

“We are ready to lead the sector but we need government to support this with a clear and sustained vision, which will drive the investment, changes and services required to bring about a revolution," Slade said.

