Alys Key

As the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) unveils its 45th Good Beer Guide, City A.M. reveals the pubs in or near the Square Mile that made the cut. Lunchtime pint, anyone?

Farringdon

Jerusalem Tavern (55 Britton Street, EC1M 5UQ)

The London pub of St Peter's Brewery has a Victorian feel and an impressive range of ales. Swig a St Peter's Best Bitter while you enjoy the rustic wooden finish and cheerful atmosphere.

Hatton Garden

Craft Beer Co (82 Leather Lane, EC1N 7TR)

The Clerkenwell branch of this craft-commited company switches up its drinks offering regularly, with over 20 on draught.

Ye Olde Mitre (1 Ely Court, Ely Place, EC1N 6SJ)

A classic Fuller's pub with all the trimmings, as well as some bits dating back to Tudor times.

Old Street

Draft House Old Street (The Bower, 211 Old Street EC1V 9NR)

A three-level after-work hangout for Silicon Roundabout types and corporate solicitors alike, this latest opening in a fast-growing chain serves meals as well as three changing beers.

Old Fountain (3 Baldwin Street, EC1V 9NU)

Don't let the fish tank put you off. The small pub serves regional beers, sometimes including its own varieties brewed in the cellar.

Smithfield

Butcher's Hook & Cleaver (60-63 West Smithfield, EC1A 9DY)

In the City, we all love a pub in an old bank. This Fuller's pub features a spiral staircase and mezzanine level and, most importantly, it always has a guest ale on tap

Old Red Cow (71-72 Long Lane, EC1A 9EJ)

The focus at this pub is on a different brewery every month, with other draughts sold alongside. The bar may be small, but there is additional seating upstairs for a seasonal pub food menu.

Liverpool Street

Hamilton Hall (Street-level Concourse, Unit 32, Liverpool Street Station, EC2M 7PY)

One of the most spectacular pubs in London, this Wetherspoon was built as the ballroom of a hotel. There are two bars, the downstairs one being the larger of the two.

Gracechurch Street

Crosse Keys (7-12 Gracechurch Street, EC3V 0DR)

Another lofty 'Spoons in the middle of the City, this huge site boasts so many different beers you have to use the screen above the bar to choose which one you want.

Cannon Street

Pelt Trader (Arch 3, Dowgate Hill, EC4N 6AP)

​This is the place to go for cask beers, with six rotating brews often include Burning Sky and Dark Star. It's a popular one for after-work drinks so be prepared to stand on the pavement.