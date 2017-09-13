Oliver Gill

One of Britain's largest insurers today revealed it has cut hundreds of jobs as part of a £40m cost-cutting programme.

LV, which recently agreed a £1bn tie-up with Allianz to become Britain's third largest personal lines insurer, has cut 400 roles over the last six months.

The cuts come as the mutual announced a 58 per cent jump in first-half profits.

LV wants to make cost savings by the end of 2018 and has reduced headcount by not filling certain positions when staff leave.

Robo-advice

The insurer also said it has invested £80m in developing its digital strategy over the last two years, including a robo-advice service.

"Our continued investment in digital initiatives is enabling us to both reduce costs and improve productivity," said chief executive Richard Rowney.

Operating profit for the six months to June was £82m, of which its general insurance operating profit leapt by 123 per cent to £49m.

LV's Solvency II ratio – the percentage of capital it holds to cover potential losses – rose from 140 per cent to 153 per cent.

Rowney said:

Since I took over as chief executive in July last year, improving the capital position of the group has been my number one priority... [There will be] a further substantial improvement anticipated on completion of the Allianz deal.

