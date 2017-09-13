Joe Hall

US tech behemoth Apple has announced it will make live sports a fulcrum of its new Apple TV 4K digital media platform.

As part of its product launch for the new iPhone X, Apple said its upgraded TV platform would include a dedicated sports tab that would send users notifications of the scores in live games and point them towards matches with upcoming drama.

Although it did not announce specific plans to bid for exclusive streaming rights, Apple is believed to have eyed live sports as effective ammunition in attracting subscribers to its services.

It already hosts ESPN content on its platform, for which it will start developing notifications.

Amazon has already added live NFL and ATP Tour tennis to its arsenal, while YouTube has moved into pay-per-view boxing for this month's heavyweight world title fight between Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury.

Meanwhile traditional platforms such as Sky Sports have evolved through on-demand internet services such as Now TV.

"Later this year, the TV app is making it easier than ever to watch and get updates about live sports just by saying 'watch the Warriors game' or 'what's the score of the Cubs game?'," read an Apple statement.

"Sports fans in the US will be able to track their favourite teams and get on-screen notifications whenever they are playing, as well as see all the teams, leagues and sporting evetns currently playing through a dedicated sports tab."