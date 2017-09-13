Wednesday 13 September 2017 11:55am

Barclays hires Goldman Sachs banker as new head of asset finance trading

 
William Turvill
Follow William
Barclays Bank Merge With ABN Amro In 45bn Deal
The financing resource management department was established by Tim Throsby this year (Source: Getty)

Barclays has hired Goldman Sachs’ Matt Weir as its new head of asset finance trading within its newly-created financing resource management department.

Weir, who was head of European asset-backed financing and trading at Goldman Sachs, will start at Barclays in November.

He also previously worked at Morgan Stanley, where he was responsible for European commercial real estate lending, and Credit Suisse.

Weir will be reporting to Art Mbanefo, who became head of the financing resource management team in April this year.

The department was set up by Tim Throsby shortly after he became president of Barclays International and chief executive of the corporate and investment bank in December 2016.

As part of a reinvestment push within Barclays International, Weir is the latest in the long line of high-profile appointments, with more expected the coming months.

In addition to Weir, Stephen Dainton was recently made head of equities and Michael Lublinsky is head of macro.

Read more: Barclays plans UK private bank growth with appointment of new chief exec

Tags

Related articles

Barclays and Lloyds in £10bn BoE borrowing boost
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Brevan Howard US head jumps ship and heads to Barclays
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Au revoir: Barclays completes sale of French retail banks
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff