Dunelm's share rise despite sales squeeze

Helen Cahill

Dunelm's shares have climbed almost 10 per cent today, despite a fall in sales and profits at the homeware retailer.

The figures

Sales rose 8.5 per cent to £955.6m for the year ended 1 July, but this translated into a like-for-like sales fall of 2.4 per cent due to store openings.

Adjusted profit before tax fell 15 per cent to £109m, which included a £10.7m loss from the acquisition of Worldstores.

The company said like-for-like sales growth in the first two months of its new financial year had been "encouraging".

At time of writing, Dunelm's share price was up 9.34 per cent to 667.5p.

Why it's interesting

Dunelm announced in August that its chief executive John Browett was stepping down, and warned that its Easter trading had been slower than expected.

The retailer's chairman said today that trading continues to be challenging, but the company's update on more recent trading appears to have pleased investors.

"We believe Dunelm offers a rare combination of space expansion and multi-channel growth coupled with strong cash generation and a market-leading position in the UK homewares market," said Mark Photiades, retail analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.

What Dunelm said

Chairman Andy Harrison said: "We expect the trading climate to remain challenging with the disposable income of UK consumers under pressure.

"Nevertheless, we have a full programme of management actions underway to further improve the Dunelm customer proposition, both online and in-store, increase our business efficiency and support our colleagues."