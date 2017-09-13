Just Group profit jumps as last year's merger works its way through

Lucy White

Pensions specialist Just Group, formerly JRP Group, has seen its adjusted operating profit leap 39 per cent in the first half of this year as benefits from last year's merger begin to show.

The numbers

New business profit more than doubled, according to the group's results this morning, as retirement income sales grew by 16 per cent.

New business margins increased from five per cent to 8.9 per cent, which Just Group attributed to “pricing discipline, lower unit costs mainly driven by synergy savings, and more efficient asset-liability management”.

Its solvency coverage ratio remained stable at 150 per cent, and the company declared an increased interim dividend of 1.17p.

Shares were up 0.05 per cent at the time of writing.

Why it's interesting

Just Group's first-half results are proving that the merger between Just Retirement Group and Partnership Assurance last April is paying off.

The company had previously announced that the £40m of target cost synergies had been achieved six months ahead of plan, and revised the target to £45m.

Analyst Barrie Cornes at broker Panmure Gordon noted that Just Group's valuation “remains very attractive” with the shares trading at a 27 per cent discount to the 30 June enterprise value.

He added that he would expect analysts' consensus forecasts for the business to increase.

Marcus Barnard at Numis called this morning's results “very strong”, pointing to the new business margins and the solvency ratio as key positives.

What Just Group said

“We have had a good start to the year and are executing our strategy to grow profits,” said chief executive Rodney Cook.

“Shareholder returns have improved, and we are also working to reduce our cost of capital. We have reduced our future cost of debt following our inaugural credit rating and have access to lower cost liquidity through our new revolving credit facility.”

Cook added:

Prospects remain favourable for our markets, with continued growth in shopping around for individual “guaranteed income for life solutions”, and a strong defined benefit de-risking outlook. We expect demand for lifetime mortgages to continue to grow as increasing numbers reach retirement with greater wealth invested in housing rather than pension assets.

