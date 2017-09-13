The pound has sailed past $1.33 after it reached a one-year high yesterday

Emma Haslett

The pound continued its climb against the dollar this morning, after surprisingly strong inflation figures pushed it to a one-year high yesterday.

Sterling rose 0.3 per cent in early trading in London, sailing past the $1.33 mark to hit $1.3326.

The rise came ahead of unemployment and wage data, due out later, which was expected to show a rise in the claimant count in August, although analysts suggested wage growth will edge higher.

Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx, said the data will be sterling's "next big test" for the pound will be this morning’s jobs report.

"The unemployment rate is set to remain unchanged at 4.4 per cent, while the claimant count change is expected to jump from -4.2k to 0.8k month-on-month.

"Most importantly, wage growth for the 3 months to the end of July is forecast to hit 2.3 per cent – an improvement June’s 2.1 per cent reading, but still a fair whack below July’s 2.6 per cent inflation figure.

"It’ll be interesting to see how sterling reacts to the wage growth data. While any improvements will help mitigate fears about the sharp fall in real wages, a weak reading would put more pressure on the Bank of England to try and curb inflation with a rate hike."

Read more: DEBATE: Should we be worried about rising inflation?