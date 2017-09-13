Courtney Goldsmith

Budget airline EasyJet has unveiled a new platform to let customers book long-haul flights on other airlines.

EasyJet has partnered with Norwegian and WestJet for its so-called Worldwide by EasyJet service, which will offer flights to North and South America and Singapore from Gatwick.

The firm said it was the first global airline connections service created by a low fares carrier.

Peter Duffy, chief commercial officer at EasyJet, said around 70m passengers that fly though an EasyJet airport each year are connecting on to other flights, mainly long haul, and almost 200,000 EasyJet passengers a year already self-connect their EasyJet flights through Gatwick Airport.

"It is this market segment that Worldwide by EasyJet will open up for us," he said.

Guy Stephenson, chief commercial officer at Gatwick, said the new service will mean EasyJet passengers can easily and quickly self-connect with other flights at Gatwick, which offers more than 60 long-haul routes.

"It gives passengers more choice, provides genuine savings and takes the hassle out of self-connecting by protecting against missed connections, putting baggage on the onward flight and offering a range of other hospitality benefits," he added.

EasyJet said more long haul airlines are expected to join the scheme soon.

