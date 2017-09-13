Caitlin Morrison

Poor weather brought by Storm Aileen is causing disruption on train services across the south of England, National Rail has warned.

Parts of the Southern and Thameslink network are being affected by the first named storm of the season, which hit the UK yesterday evening. Disruption is expected to continue until 10am.

National Rail said the following routes are currently disrupted because of the storm:

Shortlands and Peckham Rye:

Trains will be delayed, cancelled or revised between these stations due to reports of various trees and branches on the line.

Tonbridge and Redhill:

The tree blocking the railway between Tonbridge and Redhill has been removed and lines have reopened. Trains are able to run again but delays and cancellations may continue whilst services return to normal.

Buses will continue to run between Tonbridge and Redhill to supplement the service.

Tulse Hill:

High winds overnight resulted in reports of a large branch on Platform 1 at Tulse Hill, because of this train services through this station may be subject to disruption on all routes.