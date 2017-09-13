Alys Key

Bicycle and car accessory retailer Halfords has poached the chief executive of Dixons Carphone's software business to be its new CEO.

Graham Stapleton, who currently helms Honeybee, will take over at the start of next year.

He replaces Jill McDonald, who is set to take over Marks & Spencer's embattled clothing arm at the end of this month.

He played a key role in the merger of Dixons and Carphone Warehouse as part of the main board, and previously held positions at Kingfisher and Marks and Spencer.

Read more: Dixons boss: We're sorry... but markets didn't like us before the bad news

"Graham is an outstanding business leader with the retail, digital, services and category credentials that are an ideal fit for his role as CEO of Halfords," said chairman Dennis Millard.

"We set out our 'Moving up a Gear' strategy just under 2 years ago and Graham will continue to drive its implementation and pursue our service-led, growth strategy."

Stapleton commented: "Halfords is a business with a 125 year heritage and a market leading brand that strongly resonates with me and the UK public and I am delighted to be joining the company. I really look forward to working with my new colleagues to continue to implement the service-led strategy and, over time, identify further growth potential."

The group also announced the appointement of CFO Jonny Mason as interim CEO, to bridge the gap between McDonald's departure and Stapleton's arrival.

Read more: Halfords credits "staycation summer" for revenue rise despite sterling blow