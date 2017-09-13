Wednesday 13 September 2017 7:53am

Balfour Beatty sells regional airport for £4.25m three years after closure

 
Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Blackpool Airport was closed in 2014 (Source: Flickr/calflier001)

Balfour Beatty has sold Blackpool Airport for £4.25m to Blackpool Council.

The FTSE 250-listed infrastructure group owns a 95 per cent share in the regional airport, but has been looking for a buyer for years.

A spokesperson for the group said today: "The sale of Blackpool Airport further simplifies the portfolio, in line with the group's strategy."

In 2014 Balfour announced the closure of Blackpool Airport, forcing airlines to shift routes to nearby airports, after the company failed to find a buyer for the asset.

At the time, analyst Andrew Gibbs told City A.M.: "Blackpool has always been an issue, it’s always been loss-making and they have to address the decline in profitability. It unfortunately looks like Balfour won’t find anybody to take it off their hands. It all depends on the valuation of the asset."

Simon Blackburn, leader of Blackpool Council, said: "Today is a really important day for aviation on the Fylde coast and this sale heralds a positive new dawn for Blackpool Airport.

"This move will protect the airport as a company, including the 30 jobs that are currently employed there. It will also allow us to ensure that the airport itself can continue to operate as an important hub that can benefit the whole region."

