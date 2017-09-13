Frank Dalleres

Former England manager Roy Hodgson has hailed the potential of Crystal Palace after he was confirmed as the replacement for the sacked Frank de Boer.

Hodgson, who has been out of management since England’s Euro 2016 humbling by Iceland, has signed a two-year contract with the club at which he began his career as a trainee.

The 70-year-old replaces De Boer, who was fired on Monday just 77 days into his tenure, having presided over a goalless run of four defeats in his first four Premier League matches.

Read more: Roy Hodgson set to return at Palace after they sack De Boer

“It is very rewarding to find myself here now, in different times, as the Palace manager at a club that I have always loved and admired with a huge potential,” said Hodgson.

“We are the club of south London, with an enormously large fan base. The ambitions here are realistic and there is an enormous potential for growth and I hope we can achieve our goals.”

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as the new manager of Crystal Palace FC



🔴🔵#southlondonandproud pic.twitter.com/hl6fhsaesc — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 12, 2017

Coach Ray Lewington, Hodgson’s No2 with England and Fulham, has also joined Palace as assistant manager.

His first match in charge will be against Southampton, who visit Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Read more: Trevor Steven: Palace are the joke for hiring De Boer at all