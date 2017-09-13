Stephan Shakespeare

Over the last few weeks, several commentators have made reference to the seemingly ubiquitous presence of the ‘Trivago Woman’ advert at Underground stations.

The harshest critics say (in a tongue in cheek way) that they feel they can’t escape the appearances on the tube of Gabrielle Miller, an Australian actress who is the face of Trivago’s adverts.

At first we thought The Trivago were harmless pic.twitter.com/xb4kEjLycF — Peter Silk (@KestrelPi) September 12, 2017

Our brand tracking data underlines that the campaign has been noticed.

YouGov’s ad awareness metric shows that among the population in general, Trivago’s score increased from 28 per cent in mid-July to 35 per cent in mid-August.

However, among those that live in London the improvement in the score is even more marked. Mid-way through July its score was at 27 per cent, before rising to a high point of 42 per cent towards the end of August. While it has fallen off a bit in the past couple of weeks it continues to score highly and currently stands on 36 per cent.

YouGov profiles data suggests that the decision to advertise heavily in billboard and poster format is a sound one.

Looking at those that would consider using Trivago, over half (55 per cent) of this group say that posters and billboards help them become aware of new products and services (compared to 44 per cent of the public generally).

Furthermore, six in 10 (60 per cent) say they often notice adverts at train stations (compared with 52 per cent of the population as a whole).

Some critics have accused Trivago of prioritising media spend over fashioning a creative and lasting message that better represents the brand and which prompts an emotional response from consumers.

YouGov data suggests there is some truth to this belief.

Despite a significant rise in ad awareness score, Trivago isn’t really improving its rating when it comes to other brand perception measures.

For example, YouGov’s purchase consideration metric has remained fairly static among all respondents over the past month, hovering around the 22 mark, with a similar score present among those living in London.

So while the advert has certainly succeeded in raising awareness – especially in the capital – to truly alter perception, Trivago’s next campaign may need to travel in a different direction.

