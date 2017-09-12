Frank Dalleres

Manchester United 3, FC Basel 0

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blasted his players for risking a Champions League slip-up with “Playstation football” in their victory over Basel at Old Trafford.

Mourinho accused United of showboating after they took a two-goal lead through Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku. Substitute Marcus Rashford netted a late third to seal a winning start to Group A.

“Until 2-0 we were very stable, we played with confidence. After 2-0 everything changed, we stopped playing seriously and stopped making right decisions. We could have put ourselves in trouble,” he said.

“We were playing fantasy football, Playstation football. I don’t like it. Flicks and tricks. We gambled and you have to respect your opponent.

"I don’t know if goal difference will play a part [in the final group standings]. We lost position, our shape, we lost balls in easy situations. The players relaxed too much.”

Before he could become riled by unnecessary flair, Mourinho had ample cause for grievance with Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s wasteful finishing and a first-half injury that ended captain Paul Pogba’s evening.

It was Pogba’s replacement Fellaini, however, who opened the scoring, the Belgium midfielder heading in Ashley Young’s cross from the right.

Lukaku also showcased his aerial prowess with a prodigious leap to convert Danny Blind’s left-wing cross as the £75m summer signing claimed his sixth goal in as many games.

Mkhitaryan’s haplessness in front of goal proved Rashford’s gain seven minutes from time when the Armenia playmaker’s miscue allowed the young England striker to convert a Fellaini cut-back with a bobbling strike.

