Bill Esdaile

JOAO Moreira may be the most famous jockey in Hong Kong thanks to his fondness for winners, but 23-year-old Matthew Poon is not far behind him in the popularity stakes.

Poon started off race-riding in South Australia and quickly established himself by riding 117 winners from just over 860 rides.

He joined the HK jockey ranks last season as a 10lb claiming apprentice, and quickly broke the record of riding out his 10lb claim in double-quick time, partnering 20 winners from just 112 rides.

Remembering that inches can mean the difference between success and defeat in the ultra-competitive handicap system in HK, Poon’s 7lb claiming allowance is like gold-dust, and it’s no wonder owners and trainers are clamouring to get ‘The Poon Train’ aboard their horses.

Already this month, he has struck twice from just 20 rides and his frame percentage (finishing in the first four) is over 50 per cent.

At Happy Valley this afternoon he has seven rides on the eight-race card, and most of them can be given first-rate chances.

While E-Super has already been mentioned, STARLIGHT (12.15pm) has an obvious chance after his encouraging effort when third over the track and trip last week, while GOOD COMPANION (12.45pm) is tempting in a weak contest.

It’s significant that he has been booked to ride top-weight Packing Dragon in the main event over the extended mile (3.50pm).

This six-year-old is a track specialist having won six times and is sure to go well again.

However, he may not be able to cope giving weight to the fast-improving and talented DR LISTENING.

Pointers

Starlight 12.15pm Happy Valley

Good Companion 12.45pm Happy Valley

Dr Listening 3.50pm Happy Valley