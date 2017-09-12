You might have heard that Apple's unveiled its new iPhone X in all of its glory today, complete with wireless charging but no home button.
And one of the features garnering the most interest so far is the fact the new phone, which ties in with the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, will use facial recognition to unlock the phone.
Apple was confident that it has tried and tested this to the extreme - it can't be spoofed by photos, and there needs to be engagement from the user, so it won't work if their eyes are shut.
But so far, not everyone's sold on it, and there have been a range of responses to the news.
Here are some of the best...
Me unlocking my friend's iPhone X with Face ID so I can get to their Apple Pay #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZZnL0lYWEl— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2017
Some people weren't too happy about Apple's perceived priorities...
USERS: i guess it'd be nice to have a better battery on my iphone— Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) September 12, 2017
APPLE: too bad idiot ur face is now ur password
Apple: Should we increase the iPhone's battery life?— Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) September 12, 2017
No. Let's develop technology so you can unlock your phone with your face
(But on that note, Apple has announced the X will have a battery life that's two hours longer than the iPhone 7.)
Others were worried about what the future held:
2018: new iPhone recognizes your face, has arms and legs, allowing it to more easily hunt and capture you— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) September 12, 2017
Some were a little concerned about whether the Face ID will truly be able to recognise them at all times...
WHAT IF MY IPHONE X DOESN'T RECOGNIZE MY FACE WITHOUT MAKE UP #AppleEvent— cat (@catrific) September 12, 2017
When the Face ID on the iPhone X doesn't recognize you because you took your makeup off pic.twitter.com/Df963LumVm— Makeup For WOC (@MakeupForWOC) September 12, 2017
Just wondering if the iPhone X facial recognition works after a night on the town. Or if I forget to put on my face. #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/iVuhylpyTy— Jacqui (@heyjacqui_) September 12, 2017
So if you get stung by a bee on ur face you can't unlock the iPhone #AppleEvent— Tony 34a (@princeakimui) September 12, 2017
A £1000 iphone with facial recognition. I'd also expect a fist to come out of it & punch anyone in the face who paid that. #appleevents— Jon Williams (@MrJonWilliams) September 12, 2017
While others were more positive:
Me, using Iphone face ID for the first time , trying to impress my phone pic.twitter.com/AzCOcGCcsw— Luis M. Garcia (@Luiskun1) September 12, 2017
The facial recognition is also being used in the new Animoji feature too, which are animated emojis.
That feature's had a varied reponse too...
me trying to use animoji #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/j1piUf80jH— Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) September 12, 2017
OH MY GOD THE EMOJI MOVIE WAS JUST AN ADVERTISEMENT FOR APPLE ANIMOJI! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/4n5NFEtvXB— Andre Meadows (@BlackNerd) September 12, 2017