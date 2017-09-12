Rebecca Smith

While there's a whole lot of excitement surrounding Apple's new iPhone X, the tech giant has also unveiled the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus at today's event.

The phones have a glass front and back, and will feature wireless charging, Apple confirmed today, using the Qi standard.

The new phone will be 64GB, with a 256GB version available too. The price is $699, while the iPhone 8 Plus is out for $799. People can preorder from 15 September and they'll be available from 22 September.

The features on Apple's new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus:

The glass is the most durable ever in a smartphone

​Wireless charging with the phone's glass back

Comes in silver, space grey and gold

New retina HD display - 5.5inch for the Plus, and 4.7 inch for the 8

True Tone technology to adapt colour and temperature to the ambient light

New stereo speakers that are 25 per cent louder than those on the iPhone 7 and have a deeper bass

The smartest chip ever in a smartphone - the A11 bionic

A 12 mega pixel (MP) sensor, providing 83 per cent more light, but Apple says it is more power efficient, and has deeper pixels, as well as a new colour filter

The 8 Plus has dual 12MP sensors

iOS 11 available on 19 September

The highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone

Cameras calibrated for augmented reality

The event marking the first keynote was held at the new Steve Jobs Theatre, and current chief executive Tim Cook opened the launch with a tribute to the Apple co-founder, calling it “the honour of a lifetime” to be the first to welcome people to the theatre.

