Shruti Tripathi Chopra

The UK and the European Commission have agreed to delay the next round of Brexit negotiations by a week, saying they need more time for consultation.

British and EU officials were scheduled to meet on 18 September for the fourth round of talks, but they will now meet on the 25th instead.

A government spokesman said: "The UK and the European Commission have today jointly agreed to start the 4th round of negotiations on 25 September.

"Both sides settled on the date after discussions between senior officials in recognition that more time for consultation would give negotiators the flexibility to make progress in the September round."

