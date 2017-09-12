Oliver Gill

Arqiva, the firm that owns Britain's TV masts, today revealed it raked in the cash over the last year.

Cash coffers swelled by £333m, a 47 per cent increase on the previous year.

The firm celebrated a "record year" as it grew revenue by seven per cent to £944m and earnings by 10 per cent to £467m.

Majority owners Macquarie and the Canada Pension Plan currently are pursuing a twin-track sale process. A private sale is understood to be shareholders' preference but they have also instructed banks to explore the possibility of a stock market float.

The firm has been valued in the region of £6bn.

Over the weekend it emerged one of Arqiva's lead suitors, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, had withdrawn its interest.

With only one declared party left, understood to be Canadian property firm Brookfield, the chances of a float have increased.

Chief executive Simon Beresford-Wylie said: “It has been an excellent year for Arqiva, with another year of record results driven by strong operating performances in each of our core business areas."

Arqiva is positioning itself as the UK's "5G pioneer", leveraging its current telecoms infrastructure and working with partners such as Samsung with a recent trial in London.

"The trial is a great example of Arqiva’s focus on market opportunities and our commitment to helping the UK become a vibrant digital economy," said Beresford-Wylie.

“Arqiva has long term contracts in place with a number of significant blue chip customers which support our long term financial stability.”

