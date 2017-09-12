Rebecca Smith

Apple Watch has become the world's number one watch, surpassing the likes of Rolex and Fossil, the tech giant's boss said today.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook was speaking at the Apple keynote, where a raft of product news is expected.

He said: “Today, I’m thrilled to tell you the Apple Watch is now the number one watch in the world.”

The tech giant has leapfrogged Rolex to take the spot, having previously sat above Fossil, Omega and Cartier.

While Cook did not provide figures, he said that Apple had moved up from the second spot last year to overtake Rolex, with a growth rate of 50 per cent year-over-year. The Apple Watch now has a 97 per cent customer satisfaction rate.

The company also said it was making advancements to its heart rate app for the Watch, with new measurements including a person’s resting heart rate and their recovery heart rate.

Apple Watch Series 3: Cellular connectivity confirmed

The next generation Apple Watch Series 3, will have cellular built in, Apple also confirmed today. So a user's phone can be left behind if they go out, and they'll be able to receive an important call with just the watch. EE is the sole carrier confirmed for the UK, though Apple said more are coming.

The watch will also be swimproof, and have GPS included.

Additionally, 40m songs can be streamed through the Series 3 too, with Apple Music.

Orders for the Apple Watch Series 3 start from 15 September, and will be available from 22 September.

The watch will be $399 (£300) with cellular, or $329 without. In terms of colours, it will be available in gold, silver, space grey, and ceramic grey.

