What to remember when selling your company

Andrew Wolfin

Selling up and moving on is never easy, especially for entrepreneurs who have devoted so much time, energy and passion to building their business.

It can often be a balancing act between the head and the heart. It can also be tricky for a buyer looking to acquire a business or brand which is so intrinsically linked to a charismatic founder, as this will need to be carefully managed if the brand is under new ownership.

The process of selling can be overwhelming for entrepreneurs. The cast of players can be extensive, including corporate finance houses, lawyers, co-investors and members of the senior management team who will likely be required to assist in answering the buyer’s enquiries.

Inevitably the process takes longer than the parties expect – it might be sensible to allow up to two years, depending on the size and complexity of the business.

A critical part of the process is getting the house in order. Owners who set up businesses with a view to achieving an exit within an envisaged timeframe will need to grow them in such a way as to maximise value and attractiveness to a buyer. However, many entrepreneurs by necessity take short-cuts in the early days when time and budgets are tight.

This means that, when the time for sale comes, paperwork will need to be located and tidied up. And, in many cases, informal arrangements with the founder, such as personal use of assets or staff, will need to be properly documented or terminated, or risk complicating matters when negotiating a sale. This is rarely a welcome process, but necessary if the business is to be presented to potential buyers in the best possible shape and capable of being handed over.

The sale process can be destabilising, so making sure that the right people – and only the right people – are informed at the right time is crucial for continuity. A lot of new visitors walking round the office and a sudden flurry of private meetings may raise eyebrows among the staff and create uncertainty.

This can be particularly acute when an inspirational founder may be exiting altogether. Similarly, employees holding share options will be extremely keen to know what the sale will mean for them.

A key consideration for a founder is whether the exit will be a clean break or whether he or she will stick around in the business for a period post-sale. Often this is dictated by the buyer, especially where the founder is required to ease the transition, settle the staff, or remain publicly linked to the brand. A buyer may put some of the purchase price just out of the seller’s reach, contingent on the business remaining stable, hitting agreed targets, or the founder staying attached in some way.

With all of these pressures, getting head and heart aligned is a challenge. And even when the sale goes through, the process of stepping back and letting someone else take control can be difficult for a departing entrepreneur – often there is no way back, so the decision to exit needs to be considered carefully.

But perhaps one of the toughest questions for a founder post-exit is what to do next: entrepreneurs rarely sit still, so after the novelty of relaxation dissipates, twiddling thumbs can quickly become itchy feet.