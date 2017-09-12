Mark Hix

A friend of mine brought me up some sea kale leaves and roots, or sea cabbage as it’s sometimes called, which was growing in her garden in Dorset (it’s actually illegal to pick it on the beach, which her garden backs onto, so this was totally legal and not poached, honest).

This time of year it’s just leafy like cabbage but in the summer it flowers just like sprouting broccoli. It sat in my fridge for a couple days so I thought I’d better use it for brunch, and cooked it with some onions and Trealy farm ham that Alex James gave me when I was up at his festival.

He gave me a delicious whole pecorino too, and with a poached egg it made a delicious new brunch dish.

You can turn most things into clever brunch dishes if you put your mind to it. I suggest throwing a brunch party with your mates instead of lunch. Just whip up some jugs of bloody Marys and you’re good to go. We don’t do brunch enough over here and there are some interesting dishes that make good use of seasonal ingredients and/or stuff you need to shift out of the fridge.

Sea Kale with Trealy farm ham, a poached Burford brown and pecorino

Ingredients (serves four)

If you can’t get your hands on sea kale or sea cabbage then substitute it for kale or curly kale (don’t poach it or you’ll end up in the nick).

250-300g sea kale leaves

3-4 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

2-3 thick slices of ham, chopped

A couple knobs of butter

4 Burford brown eggs

70-80 grams of pecorino, grated

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method