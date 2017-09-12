Rebecca Smith

The moment has finally arrived.

The highly anticipated Apple event to unveil a batch of new products, notably the all-new iPhone, is here.

And while there has been a whole lot of discussion over what features it has (facial recognition and no Home button for starters), we have only just found what's officially on the iPhone X (pronounced like the number 10).

Apple boss Tim Cook has called it the "biggest leap forward" since the original iPhone, and it features an edge to edge screen, plus Face ID.

Five important developments:

Wireless charging Face ID - facial recognition will be used to unlock the new iPhone Longer battery life than iPhone 7 (two hours to be exact) Animojis - the introduction of animated emojis ​No home button - there's an edge to edge screen, and instead an upward swipe takes you to the home screen

The raft of features on Apple's iPhone X: No more home button - users now swipe up from the bottom to go to the homescreen

Face ID - you just look at the phone to unlock it, can't be tricked by photos, and adapts to you as your face changes over time

Measures 5.8 inches in diagonal size

All-new super retina display - the first OLED display to be in an iPhone

Million to one contrast ratio

Larger side button

As well as raise to wake, can also tap on the screen and the phone wakes up

Glass on the front and back, using the same formula as iPhone 8

Water and dust resistant

Comes in space grey and silver

Animated emojis called animojis that people control with their face

TrueDepth camera system at the top of the display to enable it, featuring everything from the microphone to the speaker to the infrared camera, and a flood illuminator

Works with Apple Pay - you look at the phone to unlock and then point at the reader

More on that facial recognition:

You need attention to unlock, so the phone won't unlock if the user's eyes are closed, and the Apple team has worked to protect against spoofing so it can't be tricked by photos.

While there was a one in 50,000 chance a random user could unlock your phone with Touch ID; with Face ID it is one in a million.

And those Animoji are sliding right into Apple messages, so you'll be able to send (potentially slightly creepy) animated emojis using your own facial expressions to friends in no time...

So how much and when's it out?

Apple said a 64GB iPhone X will be on sale from $999 (£751). Pre-orders start on 27 October, and will be available from 3 November.

