Oliver Gill

The future of the world’s oldest mutual insurer is under threat from falling interest rates, its chief executive warned today.

Equitable Life, which was forced to close to new business in December 2000, could see £1bn of excess capital owed to its 300,000 policyholders wiped out by a further deterioration of yields.

City grandee Chris Wiscarson told City A.M. a halving of 10-year gilt yields and policyholders putting off their retirement could “break the model” of the 255-year-old company.

“That combination is the one that would use up all our spare capital because our policies have 3.5 per cent guarantees,” he said.

Northern Rock

Equitable’s closure has been compared with the collapse of Northern Rock with poor governance and oversight cited as pivotal in both cases.

And speaking in the week that marks the 10-year anniversary of the failure of Northern Rock, Wiscarson said low interest rates were also to blame for its failure.

“Had it not been for low interest rates, Northern Rock would not have been able to borrow such large amounts in the wholesale market to make up for low customer deposits,” he said.

"So the environment of this low interest rates was there for a long time and it allowed, or provoked, organisations to make an inappropriate response to it.

The sad thing is that we still have it to this day because interest rates are even lower than they were then. And financial services organisations have yet to come forward with a robust product offering for people who want to deposit money.

Osborne

Meanwhile, the former Lloyds Bank head of operations and finance director of Abbey Life heaped praise on City regulators. He said since splitting into the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, watchdogs have done a “first class” job scrutinising firms.

Wiscarson was also positive on recent government retirement initiatives. He called George Osborne’s 2015 pension freedoms “spot on” and said auto-enrolment had been a success.

