Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, energy and investing. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Pemberton

Pemberton, the diversified asset manager backed by one of Europe’s largest insurers, Legal & General Group, it has expanded its London-based team with the appointment of Bethany Walker as head counsel – execution. Bethany is a qualified solicitor with a decade of experience in banking and capital markets, both in-house and private practice. For the past four years, Bethany was legal counsel for execution and workouts at Hayfin Capital Management. In her previous roles, Bethany worked as a solicitor in the finance teams at Macfarlanes and DLA Piper UK. As head counsel for execution at Pemberton, Walker will be providing transaction execution and legal support to the origination teams. Having gained extensive cross-border experience in her previous roles, she will be able to support Pemberton's teams throughout Europe.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, has appointed Mike Hughes as zone president of the UK and Ireland. Mike, who has worked with the company for 15 years, most recently as executive vice president of segments and strategic customers, will be responsible for driving the region’s business at a time when organisations are seeking profitability and sustainability, amid the challenges of the digital economy. In 2003, Mike was appointed global sales manager for Schneider Electric Motion control systems based in Germany. In 2005, he took responsibility for Schneider Electric Taiwan, based in Taipei and in 2008 he moved to Shanghai to head up the Schneider Electric Industry Business Unit in China. In 2012, he was appointed to lead the secure power and data centre business in EMEA Zone based out of Paris and in 2014 was appointed executive vice president to lead the segments and strategic customers organisation. He will report into Leonid Mukhamedov, EVP Europe Operations.

Investcorp

Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, today announced that Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC Limited, Indian’s leading financial services conglomerate, has been appointment to Investcorp’s international advisory board. Deepak has played a significant role in the development of the financial sector in India, playing a leading role in the diversification of the business into multiple areas such as insurance and real estate. He began his career with Ernst & Young in New York and subsequently served senior positions in Grindlays Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank. He joined HDFC in 1978 and held several senior positions before being appointed as chairman of the group in 1993.

