William Turvill

The global logistics industry is “unsophisticated” and due for a major shake-up, according to the boss of a cargo-handling giant.

Mika Vehvilainen, chief executive of Finnish company Cargotec, expects autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence to disrupt the market in coming years.

Speaking to City A.M. on a visit to London for the firm’s capital markets day, he said: “If you look at the logistics industry, compared to many other industries, it is frankly quite unsophisticated. The level of digitalisation, automation… is still very low.

“This industry will significantly change in the coming years. I think pressure from customers, regulation, environmental requirements, sustainability, safety, etc, will drive this.”

He added: “We are in a fantastic place to take advantage of that transformation that will be taking place in our industries.”

Cargotec, which currently claims group revenues of €3.5bn (£3.2bn), is aiming in particular to grow in the areas of software and automation, where it believes it can make significant savings on labour costs.

Vehvilainen is aware that Cargotec, which employs more than 11,000 people and operates in over 100 countries, will face opposition when this leads to job cuts, but believes automation can have great benefits.

“One great example is the ports,” he said. “Unions in the ports tend to be quite strong.

“I think the most important [thing to note] is that an automated port is considerably safer, so you don’t have people on the ground any more to have an accident.

“It’s a lot more sustainable and environmentally friendly in terms of CO2 footprint and other issues.

“But it’s also, from an operating cost point-of-view, clearly [beneficial] – about 40 per cent of port operating costs today in the Western world are labour costs. If you automate that, you can get half or more of that labour cost out.”

